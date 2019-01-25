Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, Nanaji Deshmukh get Bharat Ratna (Roundup)

The government on Friday night sprang a surprise picking former Pranab Mukherjee, a all his life, for the Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilan honour, along with Nanaji Deshmukh, of BJP, and and musician Bhupen Hazarika, choices that were perceived to be made with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"The has been pleased to award to the following: Shri (posthumously), Dr (posthumously) and Shri Pranab Mukherjee," a Rashtrapati Bhawan press communique said. The last time the highest civilian honour was conferred was on former and (posthumously) in 2015, the Rasahtrapati Bhawan said in a press communique on the eve of 70th

So far 45 eminent personalities have been conferred with the and the total goes up to 48 with Friday's announcement.

The surprise pick among the three was Mukherjee, who demitted office of in 2017, and had a good equation with during the two-and-a-half years he was at the helm in Rashtrapati Bhawan during NDA government. His selection was hailed by various leaders including and President

The government also released 112 names for the Padma awards including industry veteran of group, President of Ismail Guelleh, who extended support for rescusing Indians from war hit Yemen, folk and Marathi theatre legend B.M. Purandare for the second highest civilan honour

In all, there were four Padma Vibhushan, 14 and 94

Former Jharkhand Kariya Munda, Mohan Lal, late Kuldeep Nayyar, S Nambi Naraynan, the who was jailed on trumped up espionage charges, mountainerring personality Bechandri Pal, former CAG V.K. Shunglu and for awardees.

The choice of Mukherjee, who hails from West Bengal, and the late Hazarika, an eminent son of Assam, is in tune with the BJP's mission of cornering a good chunk of seats in the East and the northeastern parts of the country where the Citizenship Amendment Bill has created problems for the Mukherjee's choice also indicates that he could still play a political role after the Lok Sabha elections in case of a hung Parliament.

Mukherjee (84), who reached new heights in political career as a Congressman, had also stirred a controversy last year when he attended an RSS event at its

Hazarika who died in 2011 at the age of 85 years, was a poet, playback singer, and filmmaker all rolled into one, and his works were marked by humanity and universal brotherhood. He had introduced culture and folk music of into at the national level.

The third choice of for this year, Nanaji Deshmukh, was an RSS pracharak who rose to become in-charge of in the sixties, and was later one of the architects of the in the 1980s.

Deshmukh had founded the (DRI) in 1972 to validate the philosophy of Integral Humanism propounded by Deendayal Upadhyaya and after retirement from active politics, he initiated the Chitrakoot Project, a campaign for self-reliance. He died in 2010 at the age of 94.

In the category, Sikh riot activist H.S. Phoolka, former Akali Dal minister S.S. Dhinsha, Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Naveen Patnaik, former S. Jaishankar, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Prabhu Deva, late Kader Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chetri, have been picked.

In all 94 personalities were picked in the category, that also included Bajrang Punia, archery expert and spiritual personality Bangaru Adigalar of

