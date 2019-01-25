Kolkata Metro service stalls for 50 minutes after flash in rail

The services in was on Friday partially disrupted for nearly an hour after a was seen in the that carries power, an said.

The was noticed at around 5.30 p.m on Friday near the in Tollygunj area, causing the towards Dumdum to be stopped for nearly 50 minutes, Metro said.

"The informed the control room immediately and power supply to the was stopped at 5.38 p.m," Banerjee said.

According to officials, three fire tenders were sent to the stations but the fire fighters did not have to intervene as the metro officials were able to control the

"After inspecting the site of the incident, senior electrical and maintenance officials of found that there was no reason to worry and gave the go-ahead for resuming the train services," the said.

Services in the up direction were resumed again from 6.21 p.m.

Since the incident occurred during the evening peak hours, passengers were inconvenienced and a large number of commuters were delayed in reaching their destinations.

--IANS

mgr/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)