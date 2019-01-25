Kolkata Metro service stalls for 50 minutes after flash in rail

-
The metro railway services in Kolkata was on Friday partially disrupted for nearly an hour after a flash was seen in the third rail that carries power, an official said.
The flash was noticed at around 5.30 p.m on Friday near the Mahanayak Uttamkumar Station in Tollygunj area, causing the metro services towards Dumdum to be stopped for nearly 50 minutes, Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.
"The Station Master informed the control room immediately and power supply to the third rail was stopped at 5.38 p.m," Banerjee said.
According to officials, three fire tenders were sent to the stations but the fire fighters did not have to intervene as the metro officials were able to control the flash.
"After inspecting the site of the incident, senior electrical and maintenance officials of Metro Railway found that there was no reason to worry and gave the go-ahead for resuming the train services," the official said.
Services in the up direction were resumed again from 6.21 p.m.
Since the incident occurred during the evening peak hours, passengers were inconvenienced and a large number of commuters were delayed in reaching their destinations.
