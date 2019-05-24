YSR Congress polls nearly 50 per cent votes

The Congress Party (YSRCP), which swept to power in Andhra Pradesh, polled nearly 50 percent votes in Andhra Pradesh, data shows.

YSRCP, which bagged 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly, polled 49.95 per cent of votes (1,56,83,592). Its share was 10 per cent more than the votes polled by the dethroned Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which got 23 seats. TDP secured 39.18 per cent votes (1,23,01,741).

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, which had a disastrous electoral debut winning just a single seat, polled 6.8 per cent votes (21,30,367). Its allies BSP, CPI and CPI-M got less than one per cent votes.

In 2014, the vote percentage difference between TDP-BJP combine and YSRCP was a mere 2.21 per cent. The TDP-BJP had polled 46.79 percent votes (TDP 44.61 per cent, BJP 2.18 per cent) and bagged 106 seats (TDP 102 and BJP 4) while YSRCP had secured 67 seats with 44.58 per cent votes.

This time the BJP went alone and polled a mere 0.84 per cent votes, drawing a blank.

The voting trend was not much different in the Lok Sabha polls.

YSRCP, which won 22 of the 25 parliamentary seats, polled 49.15 per cent votes (1,55,25,602). TDP secured 39.59 per cent (1,25,07,277) and bagged only three seats.

had a poll share of 7.03 per cent (22,19,573).

According to the EC, 1.28 per cent voters in Assembly polls and 1.49 per cent in the Lok Sabha battle exercised NOTA (none of the above) option.

--IANS

ms/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)