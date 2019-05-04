Can't get better than this: Shubman Gill

Nineteen-year-old Shubman Gill, who played yet another match-winning knock for (KKR) against Kings XI Punjab, has said it felt great to get his first Man of the Match award at his home ground.

"It feels great, my first Man of the Match award at my home ground. It can't get better than this," said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony.

KKR rode on a brilliant half century from Gill as they defeated Kings XI by seven wickets at the IS Bindra Stadium, here on Friday night to keep their chances alive of making it to the playoffs in the ongoing (IPL).

While chasing 184, Gill laid the foundation alongside and played an unbeaten 49-ball 65 run-knock which was studded with five fours and two sixes.

After Lynn (46) was dismissed, and Gill continued the carnage before the former picked out at long off off R. Ashwin. Uthappa looked good for his 22 off 14 deliveries.

But the day belonged to Gill, who showed superb timing to milk boundaries at will even as Andre Russell, batting at number 4, failed to produce his usual spark with a 14-ball 24, with removing him with a well directed bouncer which Tye caught at deep square leg.

Gill then stitched an unbeaten 35-run partnership with to seal the deal for KKR.

"It was important to build partnership. I was striking it at 80-100 but the run-rate was still going around 9-10, so that's when I decided I had to stay in there," he added.

After the win, Gill's father, who had also come to watch the match, was seen dancing and enjoying his son's performance among the crowd.

"Even some relatives from my village came to watch so it's great to play in front of everyone," said the right-handed batsman.

He also said it would be nice if they register win against Mumbai Indians and finish in the top four.

"We have one more match to go, and it would be very nice if we can win that and make it into the playoffs," signed off Gill.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)