TN leaders do not agree with exit poll numbers

Contrasting views were voiced by political parties in on the results of various exit polls for 2019 Lok Sabha elections that predicted the return of the (NDA) government at the centre.

While a confidently said that the NDA would win over half the state's seats, a said the numbers trotted out by the exit polls are "unbelievable".

"The exit polls shows the trend of people's preference. I am of the view that the NDA will win 326 seats and the BJP, on its own, will cross 280 seats," BJP's told IANS.

"In the NDA will cross the half-way mark out of the 38 Lok Sabha seats that went for polls," he added.

According to the CVOTER-IANS exit poll, the NDA is expected to win 287 seats while the BJP, on its own, will win 236 seats.

On the other hand, said: "These exit polls are unbelievable. The numbers will give fodder to the media for next two days. We will wait for the real poll results that will be out on May 23."

According to him, based on the information from the ground level, the DMK will sweep the Lok Sabha and the by-elections in 22 assembly seats.

Former state told IANS: "The exit polls favouring NDA shows Narendra Modi's personality scores over Rahul Gandhi's personality."

