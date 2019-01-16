Ram Rahim, 3 others to be sentenced via video-conferencing

A special on Wednesday allowed authorities in to produce convicted Sacha Sauda Singh and three others before it through video-conferencing for their sentencing in the murder case of a

The quantum of punishment to and the three others, who were convicted by the special in Panchkula town in on Jan 11, will be pronounced by the court on Jan 17.

The court had held and his three close aides guilty of conspiracy to murder

Krishan Lal, a former manager of the sect, Kuldeep and Nirmal, who were both carpenters and followers of the sect, who were convicted with Ram Rahim, have been lodged in the

The sentencing will be announced by the of in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh.

Chhatrapati, who edited a newspaper in Sirsa, was shot five times on October 24, 2002 in Sirsa town in He died on November 21 in a hospital in after battling for life.

Ram Rahim had appeared before the court on Jan 11 through from the near Rohtak in view of security concerns raised by the and the government.

The had convicted the on two counts of rape on August 25, 2017 and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Chhatrapati's son has demanded capital punishment for the disgraced self-styled godman. Security forces in Haryana and have been on alert since Jan 10 in view of the case judgment against Ram Rahim.

Security was beefed up in Rohtak and Sirsa towns in Haryana and some parts of Security was increased around the sect's headquarters campus on the outskirts of Sirsa town, around 260 km from here. Sect followers were not allowed to gather in big numbers.

Ram Rahim's conviction had led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, leaving 41 people dead and over 260 injured, on August 25, 2017.

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)