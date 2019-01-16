JUST IN
TN CM condemns Sri Lankan Navy chasing away Indian fishermen

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday condemned the Sri Lankan Navy chasing away two Indian fishing boats, resulting in the death of one person.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said nine Indian fishermen from Rameswaram had gone fishing in their traditional fishing area in two boats on January 12.

While fishing in their traditional area in the Palk Strait early morning on January 13, Sri Lankan Navy chased them away and in the process the two boats capsized.

While eight fishermen were alive, one fisherman K. Munusamy drowned.

Conveying his heartfelt condolence to the family of Munusamy, Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs five lakh to his family.

--IANS

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 16:36 IST

