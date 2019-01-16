TN CM condemns Sri Lankan Navy chasing away Indian fishermen

Chief Minister on Wednesday condemned the chasing away two Indian fishing boats, resulting in the death of one person.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said nine Indian fishermen from Rameswaram had gone fishing in their traditional fishing area in two boats on January 12.

While fishing in their traditional area in the early morning on January 13, chased them away and in the process the two boats capsized.

While eight fishermen were alive, one drowned.

Conveying his heartfelt condolence to the family of Munusamy, Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs five lakh to his family.

