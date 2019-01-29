Rare artefacts on Buddhist figure celebrate India-Bhutan ties

To celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between and Bhutan, an exhibition of rare paintings, sculptures and photographs associated with Guru Padmasambhava, an iconic Buddhist figure, opened here on Tuesday.

The exhibition that celebrates his life and legacy, brings to visitors traditional art created in the regions, focussing on the sage, who was born to the royal family of Uddiyana in Swat (in present-day Pakistan) in the 8th century.

Many exhibits of visual depictions of the leader's 'eight manifestations', which come from various artists in India, and Nepal, are a testimony of the iconography that he still inspires.

Photographs of monasteries related to him -- Lo Gekar (Nepal), Taktsang (Bhutan), and Hemis (Ladakh) -- also feature in the show, including an image of his footprint on a rock in Sikkim's Chungthang.

The carefully-curated show displays rare thangkas, paintings, sculptures and photographs contributed by the ruler of Bhutan, Tsurphu Labrang, (Dharamshala), Palpung Sherabling Monastic seat of H.E. 12th Tai Situ Rinpoche, Delhi's House, and Archives (Dharamshala), and

Credited with having spread Buddha's message to the belt -- Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh, and Nepal, and -- the Buddhist leader left his imprint in these regions as monuments, relics and folklore associated with his spiritual and religious activities.

" and have had a relationship at least from the 8th century, when Guru travelled to Bhutan. This 50-year bubble of diplomatic relations must be seen in the larger context of these 12 centuries which bind us together," Arun Kapur, the of one of the organisers of Centre for Escalation of Peace, told IANS.

The exhibition of rare artefacts is accompanying a two-day conference on the sage's life and legacy, often called 'Second Buddha', and brought together distinguished scholars from India, and Bhutan, who traced the contemporary relevance of his teachings and a rich, diverse tradition associated with the 8th century Rinpoche.

Calling him a 'timeless guru', of Centre for Bhutan Studies Dasho highlighted the inclusive and cosmopolitan approach the revered figure had towards his disciples, who came from all racial backgrounds and ethnicities.

Conference sessions range from local contexts associated with Guru Padmasambhava, texts and commentaries, ritual practices, mandalas and iconography central to

The conference concludes Wednesday, and the exhibition on February 3.

