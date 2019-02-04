Raths to gauge public mood in Haryana

With around the corner, the has started its rath in

On Monday, Chief Minister gave the green signal to five raths from here, which will collect feedback from the residents of about the policies of the and the Centre. The move is a part of the BJP's nationwide 'Sankalp Yatra' which has sent out 300 raths across the country on the same mission.

"These raths will travel to all the 22 districts of Haryana till March 2 to take feedback and suggestions from over 10 lakh people. Haryana has 10 parliamentary constituencies and each rath will cover two parliamentary constituencies," Khattar said.

"We will use the important feedback and suggestions to prepare a people-friendly manifesto for the coming elections. Besides, the feedback will also be sent directly to to make him aware about the 'Maan Ki Baat' of the common people of Haryana," Khattar said.

Each rath is equipped with LED lights and an elevated stage that can accommodate 20 people. A drop box, a phone number for a missed call and an e-mail id is also given to help the people give their suggestions.

"These raths will be headed by one or two prominent leaders, including sitting MLAs and MPs of different constituencies. They will address mini rallies to make people aware of the futuristic policies of the BJP," Khattar said.

