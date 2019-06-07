New model to build silos for foodgrain storage: Paswan

Union Food and said that a new model will be created to expedite construction of silos of 100 lakh tonne capacity to plug foodgrain wastage and check corruption in the procurement system.

Addressing a press conference here, Paswan said silos with capacity of just 6.75 lakh tonnes could be created by the (FCI) so far and that of 22 lakh tonnes was under construction.

"We do not want to lose a single grain. And we want to end corruption in the procurement and storage system," he said.

"We have roped in to change the model. It will give recommendations in 90 days to FCI. The target for completion of remaining silos is 2021 so that the wheat procured in March 2022 can be stored in these silos."

About 338 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured in the recently concluded Rabi season procurement while 423 lakh tonnes of Rice was procured, out of which 341 lakh tonnes rice has reached the FCI, he said.

Reacting to the reports of lower procurement of wheat in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Paswan said the centre cannot be procure beyond a limit as the state had announced bonus over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Yet, the centre has given some concession to the state, Paswan claimed.

