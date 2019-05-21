JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Over 20 lakh schoolkids in Kerala to benefit from hi-tech IT labs

Business Standard

RBI to create specialised cadre to supervise banks, NBFCs

IANS  |  Chennai 

Reserve Bank of India has decided to create a "specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre" to strengthen supervision over commercial banks, urban cooperative banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

The decision was taken at the apex bank's Central Board meeting which was held on Tuesday in Chennai.

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank.

"The Board also reviewed the present structure of supervision in RBI in the context of the growing diversity, complexities and interconnectedness within the Indian financial sector".

"With a view to strengthening the supervision and regulation of commercial banks, urban cooperative banks and NBFCs, the Board decided to create a specialised supervisory and regulatory cadre within the RBI."

--IANS

rv/sn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 21:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements