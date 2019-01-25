Jassi murder case: Malkit, Surjit sent to 4-day police remand

A court in Punjab's district Friday sent and Surjit Singh Badesha, who were extradited from in an honour killing case of Canada-born Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, to four-day police remand.

Jaswinder's mother Malkit (70) and maternal uncle



Surjit (75) were produced before the court of Justice in by Police amid tight security arrangements.

"The court has sent them to four day police remand," Senior of Police said.

The police had sought seven-day remand of the accused.

Malkit and Surjit will be questioned over alleged routing of money to contract killers for killing and other information, Garg said.

More than 18 years after the death of Jaswinder, her mother and uncle were extradited to by Canadian authorities on Thursday.

Malkit and Surjit had been charged with the conspiracy to kill Jaswinder and a case under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, had been registered at a police station in Sangrur.

A had in 2016 stopped the extradition of Kaur and Badesha to to face trial in the case over concerns that they may not get justice in the country.

However, the of ordered the extradition of the duo in 2017, but the decision was later stayed after the accused sought judicial review of the decision.

Their plea for staying the extradition proceedings was rejected by a court in in December 2018, finally paving the way for their extradition to

Jaswinder, better known as Jassi, fell in love with Mithu, a kabaddi player and an



autorickshaw driver, after she visited She was the resident of Maple Ridge,

Both secretly got married against the wishes of Jassi's affluent family in March 1999.

After the marriage, she returned to Canada and then came to India again in May 2000. By that time, her family had come to know about her relationship with Mithu.

Jassi, 25 at that time, and Mithu were reportedly attacked by contract killers on June 8, 2000 at village Narike of Malerkotla in Sangrur.

The police had said that the contract killers were hired by Jassi's mother and uncle.

Jassi's body was dumped in a drain with her throat slit, while Mithu was severely attacked and left to die. He, however, survived.

police registered a case in this connection in July 2000 and named Malkit and Surjit in the FIR.

