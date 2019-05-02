Indian elections a headwind for gold demand: WGC

The World Council (WGC) on Thursday said that the Model Code of Conduct, in place for the ongoing Indian elections, which restrict anyone from carrying over Rs 50,000 cash without documentation proving the source and end use may act as a headwind for demand in the current quarter.

The report, however, said that so far, the market has been largely unaffected by the restrictions on cash movement that came into force mid-March.

On the trend during the quarter gone by, it noted a robust demand. " wedding purchases and lower prices lifted Indian jewellery demand to 125.4 t (plus 5 per cent y-o-y)," it said.

"The first half of the quarter was subdued; the month-long inauspicious period of Kharmas or Malmas ended in mid-January and was followed by a sharp rise in the local gold price, hitting Rs 33,730/10g by the third week of February."

Prices then swiftly retreated, falling to Rs 32,000/10g by the first week of March, and consumers took advantage of the correction, rushing to make wedding-related purchases and pushing the local price to a premium, it added.

Besides, a higher number of auspicious days boosted wedding-related demand. There were 21 auspicious wedding days in calendar during Q1 2019 - three times that of Q1 2018, which was a crucial factor behind the growth in India's jewellery demand.

The was positive on the jewellery demand.

".. jewellery demand will likely be boosted in Q2, by traditional wedding season buying, the Akshaya Tritiya festival on 7 May and higher crop prices than last year," the report said.

--IANS

ravi/sn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)