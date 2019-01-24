Relief package for farmers soon: Minister

for Agriculture on Thursday said a big relief package for the country's farmers will soon be announced.

"You will not have to wait any longer (for the package). It will be announced very soon," he told reporters on the sidelines of the National Conference on Agriculture Summer Campaign here.

However, he refused to reveal if the package will be announced before the budget.

According to sources, Direct Investment Support of up to Rs 15,000 per hectare annually, interest free loans up to Rs 1 lakh and reduction in the premium in the are likely to be the major takeaways of the package.

--IANS

spk/mag/vm

