200 employees moved out of Apple's electric car project

this week sent out over 200 employees from its codenamed "Titan" to different parts of the company, reported on Thursday.

"We have an incredibly talented team working on and associated technologies at As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company where they will support (ML) and other initiatives, across all of Apple," quoted an as saying.

In August 2018, Tesla's former engineering was appointed by Apple to lead team "Titan" and these lay-offs have been speculated to be part of a re-structuring process under the new leadership.

In 2016, the Cupertino-based tech giant laid off employees from the same group, shifting its strategy while fully self-driving cars remain experimental for other major players in the field such as Waymo, Cruise and headed Tesla, the report said.

"We continue to believe there is a huge opportunity with autonomous systems, that Apple has unique capabilities to contribute and that this is the most ambitious project ever," the added.

The fleet of Apple's self-driving programmes is made up of SUVs, each of which is fitted with huge racks of LIDAR and radar sensors as well as cameras, the media reported.

In May 2018, with 55 self-driving cars and 83 drivers, Apple touched the second highest number of self-driving cars in the US state of after Motor's Cruise, which had 104 vehicles.

