Replies in Goa Assembly delayed wilfully: Kavlekar

IANS  |  Panaji 

Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, here on Tuesday, alleged that some departments wilfully delay replies to critical questions raised in the Assembly, depriving the Opposition opportunity to take on the treasury benches.

"Sometimes, we would get the reply just minutes before a question is raised. Some departments are doing it on purpose, to avoid attacks from the Opposition," Kavlekar said addressing the media after the Congress legislative party meeting at the Assembly complex.

"During the business advisory committee meeting, we will request the Chief Minister for submission of replies 48 hours before a particular question is called by the Speaker," Kavlekar said.

Kavlekar also dismissed reports of some Congress MLAs likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days. "We are together and firm as a unit. We will have to find out the people who are circulating such rumours," Kavlekar said.

In the past two years, three MLAs have quit the Congress.

