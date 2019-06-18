Replies in Goa Assembly delayed wilfully: Kavlekar

-
ALSO READ
Congress will prove majority in Goa to form govt: Chandrakant Kavlekar
Congress leaders to stake claim in Goa
Goa LoP meets Governor, stakes claim
Chandrakant Kavlekar takes on Goa govt for Savarkar's portrait
Will prove majority on floor of house: Goa Congress leader Kavlekar on staking claim for forming govt.
-
Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, here on Tuesday, alleged that some departments wilfully delay replies to critical questions raised in the Assembly, depriving the Opposition opportunity to take on the treasury benches.
"Sometimes, we would get the reply just minutes before a question is raised. Some departments are doing it on purpose, to avoid attacks from the Opposition," Kavlekar said addressing the media after the Congress legislative party meeting at the Assembly complex.
"During the business advisory committee meeting, we will request the Chief Minister for submission of replies 48 hours before a particular question is called by the Speaker," Kavlekar said.
Kavlekar also dismissed reports of some Congress MLAs likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days. "We are together and firm as a unit. We will have to find out the people who are circulating such rumours," Kavlekar said.
In the past two years, three MLAs have quit the Congress.
--IANS
maya/rtp/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU