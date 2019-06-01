Rescued migrants will not stay in Italy: Minister

Rome, June 1 (IANS/AKI) Around 100 migrants who were saved off by an ship will not remain in Italy, vowed on Friday.

"The ship with some 100 migrants on board has received instructions to sail to Genoa, but none will remain in at the Italian taxpayer's expense," he said.

The migrants, who reportedly include 17 women and 23 minors, were picked up on Thursday by the Italian navy's Cigala Fulgosi in international waters some 90 nautical miles south of the island of Lampedusa, said.

Liguria's told AKI on Thursday that there had been no immediate official request from the to land the migrants in Genoa, where they would only stay temporarily.

"In any case, it would a humanitarian corridor. If the was to be a transit point, that would be unsurprising - these migrants need to be re-located," Toti said.

"Genoa is a hospitable city. If there are people whose lives are in jeopardy at sea they must be saved and it is right to give them shelter."

Hundreds of migrants have been stranded aboard rescue boats for many days over the past year in a series of international standoffs during which refused to allow the migrants ashore unless other countries agreed to take in a share.

closed Italy's ports to migrant rescue ships after he took office in June last year.

