HC seeks Centre response on plea seeking to protect Jahanpanah

The High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the government to file a response on a plea seeking protection of the City Forest and ensure that the nature and character of the forest are not destroyed.

A Division Bench of and Justice called it a very serious issue and said it required the attention of the authorities.

The court also asked the Development Authority to file a reply on the plea and listed the matter for August 23 for further hearing.

The court was hearing the petition filed by who has sought directions to provide security inside and around the forest, removal of illegal encroachments and garbage and repair of footpath, boundary walls and benches.

The lawyer, in his plea, has raised the consistent negligence of the DDA in discharging its duties and rampant encroachment of the forest area.

City Forest, one of the dense forested parks spread over 435 acres of land, is located in South Delhi.

