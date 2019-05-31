JUST IN
HC seeks Centre response on plea seeking to protect Jahanpanah

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to file a response on a plea seeking protection of the Jahanpanah City Forest and ensure that the nature and character of the forest are not destroyed.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajender Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi called it a very serious issue and said it required the attention of the authorities.

The court also asked the Delhi Development Authority to file a reply on the plea and listed the matter for August 23 for further hearing.

The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate Amit Gupta who has sought directions to provide security inside and around the forest, removal of illegal encroachments and garbage and repair of footpath, boundary walls and benches.

The lawyer, in his plea, has raised the consistent negligence of the DDA in discharging its duties and rampant encroachment of the forest area.

Jahanpanah City Forest, one of the dense forested parks spread over 435 acres of land, is located in South Delhi.

