Revamps, reboots: Hindi shows that made a comeback

As reports of medical drama "Sanjivani", which premiered in 2002, getting a new are doing the rounds, IANS lists Hindi TV shows that were brought back with fresh packaging.

The new chapter of love saga "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" started rolling last year. Around its launch, Ekta Kapoor tweeted: "As I indulge in nostalgia and start a new chapter of love, it's time to say thank you."

"Kasautii Zindagii Kay" ran for seven long years from 2001 and starred Shweta Tiwari, and Urvashi Dholakia played the main antagonist.

"Shweta, Ronit Roy, Cezanne Khan, Urvashi...There will always be a place in my heart for the originals. Even the original writers and creatives -- Rajubhai, Dhiraj, Mahesh, Doris, and Nivedita," Ekta had written.

The new version stars Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, as Prerna Basu and Khan as Komolika.

Apart from the reboot of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Ladies Special", a new take on the 2009 show of the same name, is still on air.

"Ladies Special", starring actors like Girija Oak, is based on the stories of women hailing from different backgrounds and their unique friendship. It shows different shades of women and how each one of them fosters a great bond of camaraderie with each other as they commute together.

Last year, the popular 1990s show "Shrimaan Shrimati" was also brought back on the small screen in the form of "Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se", which wrapped up a few months after its premiere in March 2018.

Its lead had posted an emotional note on It read: "It's always a sad moment when a show ends. You miss the people, the space, the vibe but it's also a time to breathe, to relax for a bit before the TV schedules hit you again. So till next time... to my whole team of 'Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se', loved every second with you guys."

Another show from the 1990s was "Chandrakanta", which made popular as It was presented in a new way with actress as the pretty in "Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta" in 2017.

The same year, " Phir Se", a rebooted version of iconic comedy show "Hum Paanch", was also launched. It narrated the story of a family of five "crazy daughters, two loving mothers and a middle class father".

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)