Richard Lin's 'documenta' painting sells for over Rs 5 cr

One of the most sought-after paintings of British-Taiwanese minimalist Richard Lin, which was exhibited in a post-war German art exhibition titled ' III' in 1964, sold for over Rs 5 crore here.

Titled "1.3.1964 - Painting Relief", the artwork was sold by international auction house Bonhams on Monday.

As per Bonhams, the artwork made of oil, aluminium and perspex on canvas, echoes a realm of quietude through its understated palette and geometric harmonious composition, serving as an epitome of Lin's disciplined pursuit of simplicity.

The work is the largest of the artist's only three works selected to exhibit at ' III' in 1964, the third edition of the leading international contemporary art exhibition in Kassel,

Established in 1955 on a post-war idealism to restore modern international art that were banned under the Nazi regime, 'documenta' aimed to revive global and civilization at the time.

The exhibit featured 353 international artists, including Lin.

The painting appeared on the market for the very first time after 55 years.

