Richardson returns, injured Starc misses Australia's tour of India

Batsman D'Arcy Short and pacers and were recalled while injured pacer failed to make the cut to the overs squad for the tour of India, (CA) announced on Thursday.

The squad saw several changes from the one that lost the One Day International series at home to India, according to an ICC statement.

Star pacer missed out after picking up an in the final Test against Sri Lanka, joining on the sidelines.

Also left out were Mitchell Marsh, veteran and Ashton Turner, who is uncapped in ODIs, and had found himself in contention last time itself with ill, continues to enjoy the backing of the selectors.

Congratulating Turner, national selector said: "Ashton has been on our radar for some time, given his performances in the shorter formats. Ashton is a who reads the game well and provides us with another strong batting option. He's been in good form over the summer, and he has an opportunity to put his case forward ahead of "

"D'Arcy Short has been named in the squad as cover for Shaun. Kane has been in outstanding form over the summer, including his recent performances in the BBL ... provides us with another quality option, he brings good in the field and can also score runs in high pressure situations," he added.

will play two Twenty 20 Internationals and five ODIs against India, starting February 24.

