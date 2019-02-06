Salah's abuser to face lifetime ban

-
ALSO READ
Liverpool FC report forward Salah for driving while using mobile phone
Liverpool's Salah reported over allegedly using mobile while driving
Mohamed Salah wins 2018 African Player of the Year award
Salah shines to earn Liverpool 2-0 win over Wolves
Livepool keep up the pace in EPL as Man City back in form
-
West Ham and the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday that they were investigating an allegation of racial abuse directed at Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.
The investigation was opened after a video appeared on social media in which racial insults aimed at the Egyptian player could be heard. The video pertains to the game that ended in a 1-1 draw at West Ham's London Stadium, reports Xinhua news agency.
The police confirmed they were "aware" of the video. Police officers were "in the process of reviewing the footage. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue," said a cop.
They have also requested that "anyone who witnesses inappropriate behaviour during a match bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer."
Meanwhile, West Ham in a statement sought help in identifying the person responsible for the abuse. Once identified, he would faces a lifetime ban from the ground.
--IANS
kk/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU