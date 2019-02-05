RInfra Q3 consolidated income rises 4%

(RInfra) on Tuesday reported a year-on-year rise of 4 per cent in its consolidated total income for the third quarter of 2018-19.

The total income increased to Rs 4,920 crore from Rs 4,732 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

According to the company, it had "Q3 FY19 net profit of Rs 491 crore against Rs 415 crore in Q3 FY18, an increase of 18 per cent YoY, prior to Mumbai Metro loss of Rs 49 crore and RNaval loss of Rs 117 crore, respectively, in Q3 FY19".

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during Q3 stood at Rs 1,495 crore.

Among the key highlights of the quarter, the company's (engineering, procurement and construction) business had an order book of Rs 27,800 crore as on December 31, 2018.

The company is "targeting Rs 2 lakh crore p.a. opportunities planned by government across infrastructure sectors," the statement said.

In the road infrastructure segment, the company's revenue increased by 11 per cent to Rs 311 crore from all 11 projects in Q3 FY19.

Further, RInfra's revenue from Mumbai Metro One project grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 82 crore in Q3 FY19.

Besides, the revenue from the company's distribution business rose by 5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,738 crore in Q3 FY19.

Over 47,000 new households were added in Q3 FY19, taking the number of total households to 42.3 lakh, the statement added.

--IANS

rv/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)