RPF personnel rescued 708 minors in 2018

The (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 708 minor boys and girls from railway premises before they were forced into in 2018.

Chief Public Relations Officer on Friday said: "Apart from the rescue 20 human traffickers were also arrested by the RPF, who were transporting the children in trains."

"Among the rescued, 428 boys and 280 girls are minor while 30 males and 45 females are adults. 410 of the rescued were handed over to NGOs and 233 minors were handed over to their parents. Rest were handed over to concerned GRP/Police for necessary action as per the law," he said.

The CPRO said that RPF officials have also rescued 165 persons from railway premises including 148 minors from January to March this year. During this period four human traffickers were also arrested by the RPF, he added.

--IANS

ah/rs/bg

