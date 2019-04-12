JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Infosys projects 7.5-9.5% revenue growth for FY20

Row as Maneka asks Muslims to vote for her or else...

Business Standard

RPF personnel rescued 708 minors in 2018

IANS  |  Guwahati 

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued 708 minor boys and girls from railway premises before they were forced into child trafficking networks in 2018.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer P.J. Sharma on Friday said: "Apart from the rescue 20 human traffickers were also arrested by the RPF, who were transporting the children in trains."

"Among the rescued, 428 boys and 280 girls are minor while 30 males and 45 females are adults. 410 of the rescued were handed over to NGOs and 233 minors were handed over to their parents. Rest were handed over to concerned GRP/Police for necessary action as per the law," he said.

The CPRO said that RPF officials have also rescued 165 persons from railway premises including 148 minors from January to March this year. During this period four human traffickers were also arrested by the RPF, he added.

--IANS

ah/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 21:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU