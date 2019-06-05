Rs 500-crore zoo to come up in Mumbai

An ultra-modern zoo of global standards, spread across 100 acres, is expected to come up in the lush green environs in the suburban in Maharashtra, officials said here on Wednesday.

The zoo, estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore, will have a host of unseen wild animals, trails and jungle safaris, nature education centre, a separate breeding centre and other facilities as per guidelines of (CZA).

The proposed site in Aarey Milk Colony was inspected by a CZA team in 2014 which recently gave its clearance, and the new zoo will be virtually adjacent to two tourism centres like the famed Film City and nearby the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

On Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Forest Department and (BMC) whereby 100 acres of the 190-acre government land will be given for setting up the zoo.

The BMC will soon appoint a and prepare a comprehensive master plan for the zoo which will be executed from its own resources. However, the net revenues shall be shared by the civic body and the forest department.

The MoU documents were signed and exchanged in the presence of and

As per the MoU, the forest department will provide technical expertise in procuring various animals for the zoo and other facilities which would showcase the rich biodiversity of the state and the country.

Since there is no space to expand the existing 50-acre zoo in Byculla, an alternative site inside the Aarey Milk Colony was explored.

--IANS

qn/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)