Mumbai: BMC to hand over Mayor's bungalow documents to Bal Thackeray Public Memorial Trust

Minister Devendra and on Wednesday arrived at where the (BMC) will hand over the bungalow's documents to Public Memorial Trust to construct his memorial.

The Public Memorial Trust is headed by

The construction of the memorial will cost Rs 100 crore at Dadar in where the last rites of the iconic were performed. The exact site is in Shivaji Park area where was located earlier. The funds for the memorial will be provided by the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

A Ganesh Pooja will also be performed after the documents will be handed over to the Trust.

The government on Tuesday decided to construct the memorial for the founder, a move that comes amidst growing bitterness between the ruling NDA constituents, BJP and Shiv Sena. The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by

said, "Relations between BJP and Shiv Sena were always good and will remain so. There is a strong probability of forging an alliance as well".

"Balasaheb Thackeray has always been a respectable and great Hence, the cabinet has decided to construct a grand memorial in his memory, which will inspire the youths," added Mungantiwar.

Shiv Sena, which is a part of the BJP-led governments at the Centre as well as the state, has been bitter with the party and has declared that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls separately.

The cabinet decision to fund the memorial comes days after a petition was filed in the against the proposal for constructing the memorial at the which is said to be a green zone.

The petition, filed by Santosh Daundkar, seeks cancellation of orders for the change of land use (CLU) of the said property. The proposed memorial is also said to be in the violation of coastal regulatory rules.

The petition "impugns the decision of the Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to refuse to take cognizance of conspicuous violations of law particularly that of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, in the matter of change of use of the land earmarked for Mayor's Bungalow and Recreation ground.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)