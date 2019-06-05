World Environment Day: Leaders pledge to save planet

On World Day on Wednesday, Ram Nath Kovind, M. and Modi were among the leaders who expressed their commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.

"On World Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children," Kovind tweeted.

Naidu also pledged to protect the nature and In a tweet, he urged the people to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and to adopt renewable resources.

"On World Environment Day, let us take a firm pledge to protect nature and environment by saving energy, water, reducing use of disposable plastics, promoting reusable materials, planting saplings and reducing dependence on fossil fuels by adopting renewables," he said.

Modi also took to and said, "Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today, on World Environment Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future."

He also shared a video of his visits to places with natural beauty.

Amit Shah, and were among other leaders who urged the people to follow eco-friendly behaviour.

Prakash Javadekar, and other leaders planted trees and urged fellow citizens to do the same.

The day is celebrated annually since 1974 across the globe to encourage awareness and action for protection of environment. This year, the has chosen air pollution as the theme.

--IANS

