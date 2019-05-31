West Indies elect to field against Pakistan (Toss)

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in their World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge on Friday.
West Indies have left out Evin Lewis, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Fabian Allen from their playing XI.
On the other hand, Pakistan have not included Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali and Mohammad Hasnain in their playing XI.
After the toss, Jason Holder said: We will field first. I don't think conditions are going to change much. We had a good camp and two decent warm-up matches. Evin Lewis is not fit and Shannon Gabriel is also not fit.
Sarfaraz Ahmed said: We wanted to field first because of the moisture on the wicket and overcast conditions. I doesn't matter, if we survive first few overs then it will be a good pitch. Our batters are in good form. We announced our twelve yesterday so out of that Asif Ali is not playing. We have experience in our bowling line-up and I have confidence in my bowlers.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
