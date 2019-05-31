West Indies elect to field against Pakistan (Toss)

skipper won the toss and elected to field against in their fixture at on Friday.

have left out Evin Lewis, Kemar Roach, and from their playing XI.

On the other hand, have not included Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, and in their playing XI.

After the toss, said: We will field first. I don't think conditions are going to change much. We had a good camp and two decent warm-up matches. is not fit and is also not fit.

said: We wanted to field first because of the moisture on the wicket and overcast conditions. I doesn't matter, if we survive first few overs then it will be a good pitch. Our batters are in good form. We announced our twelve yesterday so out of that is not playing. We have experience in our line-up and I have confidence in my bowlers.

(Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

(Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

