A former North Korean says leader Un has no intention of giving up his nuclear weapons and sees his upcoming second summit with US as a chance to cement his country's status as a nuclear weapons state.

Thae Yong Ho, who defected to South in 2016, said in a conference in on Tuesday that next week's meeting in will be a failure if Trump can't get Kim to declare he will abandon all of his nuclear facilities and weapons and return North to the nuclear non-proliferation agreement.

Thae worked as a at the in London before fleeing to South He is the highest-level North Korean to defect to the South.

