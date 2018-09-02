Sabalenka stuns Kvitova to reach US Open 4th round

20-year-old has added the Czech Republic's to the growing list of top-seeded female players to have been eliminated from

Sabalenka, who had never gone beyond the second round of a Grand Slam tournament, defeated Kvitova 7-5, 6-1 on Saturday to book her place in Round of 16, reports news.

Kvitova, usually reliant on her big hitting, made 35 unforced errors to Sabalenka's 20, as the former champion became the latest top seed to be eliminated from Flushing Meadows, along with world number one Simona Halep, number two and number four

Kvitova's exit means that 10 of the top 13 seeded players have been eliminated from the women's draw.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, moves on to the fourth round, where she will face

