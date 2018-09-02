Tigres defender Ayala earns Mexico call-up

Tigres UANL centre-back Hugo Ayala has been drafted into Mexico's squad for international friendlies against Uruguay and the United States.
The 31-year-old replaces midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, who has been ruled out because of an ankle injury, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Mexico will face Uruguay in Houston on September 7 and the US in Nashville four days later.
Brazil-born Ricardo Ferretti was last week named as Mexico's coach as the FMF seeks a permanent replacement for Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio, who departed after the World Cup in July.
Mexico were eliminated in the round of 16 in Russia, the seventh consecutive time they have stumbled in the World Cup's first knockout stage.
--IANS
ajb/sed
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU