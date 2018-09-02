Brazilian midfielder Augusto to miss friendlies

Renato Augusto, who plays for side Beijing Guoan, will miss Brazil's upcoming international friendlies against the and for personal reasons.

The (CBF) said the 30-year-old had been given dispensation not to travel with the national squad for the matches in the United States, adding that he would not be replaced, reports

In a social media post, Augusto vowed to "continue working to get another chance."

"I spoke with (national team coordinator) Edu Gaspar and (coach) Tite and told them my reasons," Augusto said in an post.

"It's always an honor to play for my country but now I need to focus on resolving this problem."

face the in on Sept. 7 and in four days later.

