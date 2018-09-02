Brazilian midfielder Augusto to miss friendlies

Midfielder Renato Augusto, who plays for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan, will miss Brazil's upcoming international friendlies against the United States and El Salvador for personal reasons.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said the 30-year-old had been given dispensation not to travel with the national squad for the matches in the United States, adding that he would not be replaced, reports Xinhua news agency.
In a social media post, Augusto vowed to "continue working to get another chance."
"I spoke with (national team coordinator) Edu Gaspar and (coach) Tite and told them my reasons," Augusto said in an Instagram post.
"It's always an honor to play for my country but now I need to focus on resolving this problem."
Brazil face the United States in New Jersey on Sept. 7 and El Salvador in Washington four days later.
