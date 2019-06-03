Samsung unveils Notebook 7, Notebook 7 Force laptops

South Korean on Monday launched two new -- Notebook 7 and They feature a brand-new design with solid metal frame, full HD display, 8th gen processor, latest graphics and audio.

The Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force would initially be available in and Hong Kong, to be followed by the US and later in 2019, said.

The Notebook 7 offers 16GB of and is also available with 512GB internal storage, although the 15-inch model will offer an expandable SSD slot to increase storage.

The Notebook 7 Force comes in a single 15-inch FHD model and is designed to offer more power and graphics performance for playing games.

It features GeForce 1650 that offers 70 per cent faster speed against the previous chipset. It comes with 24GB and 512GB of internal storage with 2 expandable slots.

The Notebook 7 will start at $999 and will go on sale from July 26 on and Samsung, while the Notebook 7 Force is priced at $1,499.

--IANS

wh/gb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)