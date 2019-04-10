JUST IN
Saqib Saleem believes in working on himself

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Actor Saqib Saleem says he believes in working on himself and growing "personally or professionally".

Asked what are his major learnings in life, Saqib told IANS: "Just to keep working on yourself whether it's personally or professionally. Be patient and always keep persevering."

Earlier this week, Saqib turned a year older. He spent his day working on his upcoming Hindi film "'83", which will bring alive on the big screen the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

"It was a working birthday for me. I love working, so no complaints. I wouldn't have had it any other way," added the 31-year-old.

From Ranveer Singh playing the iconic Kapil Dev, to Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil -- "'83" has a huge ensemble cast. The versatile Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying team manager Man Singh.

"'83", presented by Reliance Entertainment, also stars popular Punjabi actor Ammy Virk and YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar. The shooting will begin with a 100-day schedule from May 15 in London.

