SBI moves to invoke Essar Steel Promoters' personal guarantees of Rs 15K cr

The State of on Monday filed a recovery suit against Prashant and Ravi Ruia, before the (DRT) here in

Lenders led by the SBI are saddled with dues of over Rs 63,000 crore, including overdue interest and penalties.

The SBI will receive only a part of its dues as per ArcelorMittal's IBC Resolution Plan of only Rs 42,000 crore -- leaving lenders with balance dues of over Rs 20,000 crore, comprising principal, overdue interest and penalties.

The SBI sought the attachment of global assets of to recover its balance dues, through debt recovery proceedings at the

The hopes to recover its balance dues from and Ravi Ruia, by seeking attachment of their personal global assets

The move to invoke the personal guarantees of the had started about six to eight months ago.

A decree from the would lead to the attachment on all personal assets of both in and abroad.

