'Six EU states to take in migrants rescued off Libya'

Rome, June 3 (IANS/AKI) Portugal, Ireland, Romania, France, and have all vowed to take a share of 100 migrants who arrived in Italy's northwestern port of after they were saved off last week, sources at the said on Monday.

will take 10 migrants while and have said they will take five migrants each, the sources said.

Negotiations are continuing with France, and over how migrants they will each take in, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, the Italian Bishops Conference and the Interior Ministry have signed a memorandum of understanding on sheltering the migrants temporarily in Genoa, said the sources.

The migrants reached on Sunday aboard an ship that rescued them in international waters on Thursday from a wrecked inflatable dinghy after the boat was adrift for 35 hours.

The rescued migrants are believed to be from Libya, Cameroon, Somalia, Cote d'Ivoire, and Nigeria, and reportedly include 17 women and 23 minors.

Italy's vowed on Friday that none of the saved migrants would stay in the region surrounding

The number of migrant crossings from has picked up in recent weeks amid warmer summer weather and calmer seas. But overall migration to was 27 percent lower from January to April than in the same period of 2018, according to EU border agency

--IANS/AKI

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)