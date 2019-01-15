SC sets conditions for BJP's Bengal rath yatra

In a setback to the BJP, the on Tuesday said that the party cannot hold its proposed "rath yatra" in unless it can address the Mamata Banerjee-led state government's apprehensions on law and order issues.

The order by a bench came in a petition by the BJP challenging a order declining permission for the rath yatra in the state.

The apex court bench observed that the Bengal government's apprehensions of law and order disturbance due to the rath yatra, were not "unfounded" and the BJP has to address that apprehension.

The court, however, allowed the BJP to conduct meetings and other contact programmes, as agreed to by the

The BJP had approached the in appeal after a Division Bench of the had upheld the decision of the to refuse permission for the rath yatra.

The BJP had originally scheduled three "rath yatras" from north Bengal's Cooch Behar, South 24 district's Gangasagar and district's temple town of Tarapith, to be flagged off by on December 7, 9 and 14, respectively.

These rallies were meant to touch all the 42 constituencies in the state before converging in Kolkata in January.

With the Banerjee-led government refusing permission for the rallies citing "grave apprehension of major breach of peace and communal violence", the BJP moved a single bench of the High Court on December 17 proposing December 22, 24 and 26 as fresh dates for the three yatras.

While the single bench gave the conditional go-ahead, saying the party should not create any trouble during their movement, the moved a division bench challenging the court's nod.

