SC to hear DMK plea against TN Speaker on Monday

The has agreed to hear on Monday the DMK's plea against Speaker's notice for disqualification of three AIADMK MLAs, who extended support to rival leader and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran.

on April 30 issued show cause notices to three AIADMK legislators -- A. Prabhu (Kallakuruchi constituency), Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and (Virudhachalam) -- seeking explanations for their anti-party activities.

The action followed a petition by the ruling party seeking "due legal action" against them.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief on April 30 sent a letter to the Assembly proposing a no-confidence motion against the and also submitted a one-line no-trust motion against Dhanapal.

Appearing for the DMK, Kapil Sibal wondered how the could issue notices for disqualification of three AIADMK MLAs when he himself was facing a no-confidence motion.

