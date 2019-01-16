Schwartzman pulls off tough win against Kudla in round 2 of Australia Open

Argentina's picked up a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4 win against of the to advance to the third round of here on Wednesday.

In the third round, Schwartzman will now meet Tomas Berdych, a Czech, who defeated of the 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 in less than an hour.

The Argentine, who arrived here after a semi-final loss to Italy's at the Sydney International, paid the price for taking it easy in the third set, and was on the verge of being ousted from after losing his serve in the final set, reports news.

However, Schwartzman pulled himself together at the last minute and turned the tide in a match that lasted almost four hours.

The other Argentine in the running for the men's singles title, Leonardo Mayer, will play his second round match against Italian (12), who beat Spaniard Jaume Munar on Thursday.

