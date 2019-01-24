Alex Salmond, the former First of who had been under investigation over allegations of sexually harassing two women, was arrested on Thursday.

Salmond, 64, a major figure in the political landscape of his country as First of between 2007 and 2014 and also of the for two decades, was expected to appear in court later in the day, reported.

The sent their final report to the police in August 2018 about the allegations made by the two women who had worked with him in Bute House, the First Minister's official residence in

"We can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator," said a Police

stood down as First and following defeat in the November 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, which he had long championed. He was replaced by

He has strongly denied involvement in any criminal actions.

He sued the over its handling of the allegations and the country's highest civil court ruled in his favour earlier this month, finding that the claims had been unlawfully handled, giving a significant legal victory, according to news.

The court findings revealed that one of the senior experts in the investigation, Judith MacKinnon, had been involved in giving advice and support to the two complainants before they turned their grievances into official complaints.

The said there had been a breach of its own rules as well as unlawful handling of the case that gave the appearance of bias.

Despite leaving the Scottish Parliament, has remained a prominent figure in both Scottish and British politics, working as a and hosting a show on Russian RT.

