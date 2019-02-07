Mother of five killed by jilted lover in Delhi

A mother of five was stabbed to death by a jilted lover here, after she turned down his marriage proposal, a senior police said on Thursday. The accused has been apprehended.

"The accused identified as Shyam, works as a constructor in a shoe factory where the deceased also used to work under him. He was apprehended on Thursday morning from West Delhi's Nangloi area, following a tip-off. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered," of told IANS.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when the victim, Madhuri, was taking a stroll outside her residence with her younger daughter in Nangloi.

"Seeing alone, came to her and stabbed her over half a dozen times following an argument after she refused to elope with him. When her daughter came to rescue Madhuri, dragged her and escaped," Sagar said.

"Locals informed the police and was taken to the hospital where she was later declared dead," the added.

"During investigation, it was found that was already married and a mother of five children. used to harass her. He was forcing her to get married to him from the last few days," he added.

However, the deceased family members have alleged that Madhuri had earlier filed a complaint against Shyam after he threatened her with dire consequences if she turned down his marriage proposal.

