Seers' meet fixes Feb 21 for beginning Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

A meeting of Hindu seers and religious leaders -- Param Dharma Sansad -- on Wednesday announced they would march to on Panchami day and lay the foundation stone for a grand in on February 21. Office-bearers of the organisation said the ceremony would be replete with all rituals.

The decision was taken on the last day of Param Dharma Sansad at Kumbh. Shankracharya Swami Swaroopanand said that for the even if they have to go to jail or face bullets, they will willingly do it. "We will face everything but ensure that is built at that very place," the seer said.

He warned that if any of "the three wings of power - executive, legislature and judiciary" tries to prevent them from doing so, the consequences will be grave.

"We will perform all the rituals," he said. Saying that the 'Param Dharma Sansad' had given adequate time to the government, after their meeting in Varanasi, for Ram temple construction "but there seemed an endless wait", which was not acceptable to community.

who conducted the proceedings of the 'Sansad' said that the move by the government to request the to hand over the land acquired outside the 2.22 acre stretch of the disputed land, was unacceptable.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swamy Prnavanand of the Nirmohi Akhada said that Shri belonged to the Hindus and nobody could take it away from them. Many other seers like Swamy of the Juna Akhada said instructions of Shankracharya would be complied with.

