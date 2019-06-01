Seoul sees record number of participants at pride parade

At least 70,000 people took to on Saturday for the 20th edition of the citys pride parade, an event that saw record participation and unfurled on the heels of nearby becoming the first country in to legalize

According to its organizers, the number of participants exceeded last year's record of 60,000.

The favourable weather made the event more enjoyable as the parade made its way through the capital of from the city hall, through the neighbourhoods of Eulji-ro and Jongno-gu before hitting Sejongno avenue and Gwanghwamun square, passing a large rainbow flag adorning the US Embassy, news reported.

The parade was guarded by a large police presence to stave off any violence that could arise from the presence of radical Christian groups that usually protest against the event.

Except for the occasional Christian protester, no violent incidents have been reported.

Jeezy Yang, an who is known by his alter-ego "Hurricane Kimchi", said that when he attended the parade nine years ago for the first time, the event was not celebrated outside the city hall and there were barely 2,000 participants.

He said people "feared" attending such parades because they were scared about making their identity and orientation known to a wider public.

But now, except for the usual anti-LGBT protesters who turn up, the LGBT community and its allies have alleviated this fear, he added.

Jeezy highlighted the "more-open" mentality of younger generations and believed the situation for LGBT people in could change quickly.

Asked about Taiwan's precedent, after it passed legislation in May, he said that could follow suit in the next five-10 years.

