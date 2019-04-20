Serendipity Arts Festival announces 2019 curators

The curatorial panel for the fourth edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival, an eight-day multidisciplinary arts event held in the Goan capital of Panaji, has been announced and includes leading names from various arts disciplines.

The annual arts festival will include disciplines like music, dance, theatre, culinary arts, visual arts, craft and photography. Each discipline will be curated by two curators.

For music, the curators are Aneesh Pradhan, a leading tabla player, and Sneha Khanwalkar, a best known for her music in the film series Gangs of Wasseypur.

In the field of dance, Leela Samson, a and former of the (2011-2015), and will curate projects.

As per the organisers, Mumbai-based Atul Kumar, and will handle curation for theatre.

For culinary arts, restaurant mogul and and Goa-based Prahlad Sukhtankar are curating for the festival. For photography, noted and have been named.

Visual arts will have contemporary and and museologist Jyotindra Jain as curators.

Pramod K.G., who has recently curated the first-ever exhibition of a collection of Hyderabad Nizams' stamps, has been roped in for craft. The is yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, the festival will host special projects curated by HH Art Spaces, St+art India Foundation, Vishal K. Dar, and Nancy Adajania, among others.

"We are looking forward to hosting a more immersive, experimental and inclusive festival in 2019, and we'll stress on the enhancement of the festival's qualitative aspect," told IANS.

The festival will take place in December in Panaji,

