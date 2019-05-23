Seven former Congress Chief Ministers lose polls, two trailing

As the suffered another debacle in polls, several senior leaders of the party including seven former Chief Ministers lost their contests and two were trailing with big margins.

Three-time lost from North East, former Uttarakhand lost from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, former Haryana was defeated from Sonipat, former Chief Minister lost from Bhopal, former Chief Minister from Solapur, former Meghalaya Chief Minister from Tura and former Karnataka Chief Minister lost from Chikkballapur.

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister was trailing behind in Arunchal West and in Maharashtra's Nanded, former Chief Minister is trailing behind Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar of the BJP.

While Shinde lost for the second consecutive time, Moily and Chavan were members of the outgoing

