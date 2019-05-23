Manoj Tiwari wins Delhi North East seat

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Thursday won the Delhi North East Lok Sabha seat, defeating his Congress rival and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 3,66,102 votes.

While Tiwari got 7,87,799 (53.9 per cent) votes, Dikshit got 4,21,697 (28.85 per cent) votes.

Aam Aadmi Party's Dilip Pandey came third, with 1,90,856 (13.06 per cent) votes and lost his security deposit.

The fourth was Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajveer Singh with 37,831 (2.59 per cent) votes.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 22:38 IST

