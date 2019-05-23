Manoj Tiwari wins Delhi North East seat

-
ALSO READ
BJP manifesto full of hollow promises: Sheila Dikshit
Entry of Sheila Dikshit in poll battle makes it the most interesting fight in LS polls: Tiwari
Manoj Tiwari holds roadshow in Delhi
Sheila Dikshit hopeful of winning all seven LS seats in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal fooling people of Delhi on the issue of full statehood: Sheila Dikshit
-
Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Thursday won the Delhi North East Lok Sabha seat, defeating his Congress rival and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 3,66,102 votes.
While Tiwari got 7,87,799 (53.9 per cent) votes, Dikshit got 4,21,697 (28.85 per cent) votes.
Aam Aadmi Party's Dilip Pandey came third, with 1,90,856 (13.06 per cent) votes and lost his security deposit.
The fourth was Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajveer Singh with 37,831 (2.59 per cent) votes.
--IANS
nks/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU