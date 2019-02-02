Shahabuddin's nephew shot dead in Bihar

Jailed former Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew was shot dead in Bihar's district, triggering violent protests, police said on Saturday.

was shot dead in Pratappur village, where Shahabuddin hails from. He was gunned down by unidentified assailants late on Friday, Superintendent of police said.

The attackers pumped the bullets into his chest and Yusuf died on the spot," Jha said, adding it was not yet clear what led to the murder.

Yusuf was close to his cousin Mohammad Osama, Shahabuddin's son.

Hundread of angry villagers, mostly Shahabussin's supporters, blocked roads and demanded action.

Shahabuddin is currently lodged in in

--IANS

ik/in

