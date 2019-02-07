Sharif unanimously elected Andhra Council Chairman

Mohammed Ahmed Sharif was Thursday unanimously elected as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.
A senior leader of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he was elected unopposed as his was the only nomination received for the post.
Incharge Chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam announced Sharif's unanimous election.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders accompanied Sharif to the chair.
He succeeded N. Mohammed Farooq who was inducted into the cabinet late last year.
Later, speaking in the Council, the chief minister referred to the services rendered by Sharif.
Naidu said by inducting Farooq into the cabinet and by making Sharif the Council Chairman, the TDP government has given two key posts to minority community.
He hoped that under Sharif, the Council would have smooth proceedings.
Hailing from West Godavari district, Sharif did his M.Com. and LLB. He has been with the TDP since it was formed by actor-turned-politician N. T. Rama Rao in 1982.
The 64-year-old held various posts in the party including its national general secretary.
