Opposition alliance 'heartless', not enough to stop Modi: Shivraj

Former on Thursday termed the Opposition alliance as "heartless" and said it will not be able to stop Narendra from coming back to the helm in the 2019 elections.

The senior leader claimed that the Opposition parties have "merely joined hands" in fear of Modi's unparalleled popularity across the country, and also to save themselves from being punished for their wrongdoings.

"There are two reasons of Mahagatbandhan. One is the fear of PM Modi's unparalleled popularity which will re-elect him as the of the country, and second is the fear of getting caught for the corruption and wrongdoings they have done," Chouhan told reporters at the state headquarters here.

"It is not a gathbandhan (grand alliance) but a thug-bandhan (alliance of frauds). This is not an alliance of hearts. They have merely joined hands but such a heartless alliance will not be able to stop PM from coming back to the helm," he said.

Chouhan said the alone will get close to 300 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, surpassing its previous tally of 282 seats in 2014.

Criticising the role of the in the Opposition alliance, the BJP Vice said while supports Bengal Mamata Banerjee's views, the state unit of the party opposes her.

"A group of 'mazboor' (compelled) people wants to stop a 'mazboot' (strong) leader from becoming the They will never be successful. The country knows the truth," he said.

The BJP leader, who went to address a public rally in Bengal's Kharagpur by car on Wednesday after the denied permission to land his chopper said: "I want to thank for not letting my helicopter to land here. It gave me the opportunity to come by road and talk to people of Bengal on my way."

Coming down heavily on Banerjee for holding 'save-constitution' dharna here after the CBI's attempt to question last Sunday, Chouhan said: "You never sat on a dharna when lakhs of people lost their money in the chit fund scams or even when your party leaders were previously arrested. Then why are you so worried about the interrogation of a "

He also noted the CBI probe into the ponzi scheme scams started under the UPA regime in 2013 under the direction of

The BJP leader said while the submerged Bengal into poverty during its reign for 30 years, the Communist regime of 34 years brought violence and dismay, and the government has coupled the woes by introducing "syndicate-rule".

"Bengal has been turned into a den of terror. Today, the entire nation is asking questions. I want to tell Mamata ji, the more force you put in to stop BJP, the more shall we emerge victorious," he said.

