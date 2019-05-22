She's beautiful: Anderson thought on 1st meeting Broad

and are perhaps one of the most destructive pairs in modern times. The duo have taken more than 1,000 Test wickets between them for England and have been one of the main reasons why the team has seen tremendous success in last decade.

Anderson (575) and Broad (437) are England's leading Test wicket-takers and they have taken plenty while on the field together -- 851, to be exact, which is behind only two other combos: Australia's and Shane Warne, and and of

In his new book "Bowl. Sleep. Repeat.", Anderson has written about the camaraderie the duo share while heaping praise on Broad.

"It's surreal we've taken more than 1,000 wickets between us," news.com.au quoted Anderson as saying in his book.

"We've never been in competition as bowlers because our skills are different. Stuart has been under pressure at times from bowlers who get steep bounce and move the ball off the seam and I have from the skiddier ones who swing the ball. It's never been me or him in selection," he added.

The right-arm fast bowler also reveals what he thought of Broad when he made his Test debut against in 2007.

"The first time walked into the dressing room, with his flowing blonde hair, striking blue eyes and perfect figure, I thought 'My God, she's beautiful'," wrote Anderson.

The 36-year-old further said both of them believe in partnerships and that's one of the main reasons why they have been successful for England.

"Part of our evolution as a partnership has been talking a lot. We've always had the attitude that fast is something you do in partnerships. The conversation has really helped us," Anderson writes.

"Stuart can produce moments of brilliance from nowhere and change a game in a short spell."

Another common factor between Anderson and Broad is their shared interest of sleeping. "We have one vital shared interest. Everyone else wants to get in early to start practising. Broady and I would rather have another half-hour in bed. We try to get there at the last possible moment," says Anderson.

The duo would be rearing to go and perform once England take on in the much-anticipated starting August 1 after the upcoming

